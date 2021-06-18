Horoscope for June 18 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Aries will gain in investments, domestic relationships might be strained Cancerians!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Today you will find yourself spiritually forward and more connected to your religion. Gains in terms of investments are in the cards today. You will strengthen your bond with your boss at work, which might lead to a promotion in the near future. Your importance amongst your social circle is bound to increase today.

Taurus

You will get some high positions at the office as your boss is going to be noticing all your hard work. Your profits might see a downfall today, so it’s not a good day to take up any money issues. You will also find yourself exploring your ideas and what you want to do next. A change is coming towards you, and today is the beginning of that.

Gemini

You are going to be blessed by the Moon today. If some payments were stuck, they are going to get cleared today and you will be receiving a lump sum of money. You are likely to get incentives in terms of promotion offers and new projects at the office. Students will see a rise in their focus for studies today.

Cancer

Your strong communication skills will help you resolve some problems you might be facing at the bank. Domestic relationships might be strained today due to differences in opinions. If you’re looking to advance your career, you should plan on taking up new courses/lessons.

Leo

You might plan to shift your job today. You will also find yourself receiving good news in terms of love and relationships. Parents are likely to demand your attention today. If you’re looking to start something new, then today is a good day to do it.

Virgo

You are advised to read all documents thoroughly before signing anything today. You should also be wary of your parents’ health today, as the times are tough. Keep your home and other surroundings sanitized and clean. Students might be distracted today, it’s okay to take a break.

Libra

There will be peace in your mind and body today. You will have a strong financial support to invest in some property or even start off something new of your own. Your bond with your parents will also strengthen today. Singles are advised to stay away from the love scene.

Scorpio

You will find yourself being very happy today. Losses you might have faced in the past will turn into profits. You will also face positive changes at your place of work. It’s a good day for couples to talk about taking the next step in their relationship. Kids' health might be strained.

Sagittarius

It’s a good day for you in terms of health. You are likely to visit a religious place, mostly alone. You should plan to donate a good amount to a charity/to a good cause. Friends and family are going to come to you for advice. You might even get an opportunity to plan an overseas work trip.

Capricorn

A lot of conspiracies might surround you today, especially including your partner. Singles are most likely to find themselves attracted to a colleague. Parents are unable to understand the path you’re taking in your career, which might create some friction. Those with health issues like diabetes, try to stay close to home.

Aquarius

You will be overly busy at work today. Domestic life might be strained due to your work. Your partner will require more attention than you think. You are likely to start a new partnership with someone regarding business. Investments in property are not advised.

Pisces

Old health issues will resolve and you will have a lot of energy today. You will perform well at work, and your colleagues will look up to you as their leader. You might plan to clean up your house today as it is very messy. Students' focus will be extremely strong on studies, so it’s best to make good use of it.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.