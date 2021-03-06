Horoscope for March 6 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Librans may expect romantic gesture from partner, Geminis should make decisions carefully

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Change is always good, and you need to believe that. Today you will see a lot of things changing in your life. Your work might shift, you might find yourself in a different dynamic with your family, and some of your plans might change too. But take this with a grain of salt and remember that whatever happens, happens for the best. Focus on working with the change instead of hating it.

Taurus

Pay close attention to details today. There’s a lot going on at work, and you might just miss out on some of the most important things around you. Keep your eyes open so you can see what is happening. Make sure you don’t let anyone fool you out of your decisions. Do what you want to do.

Gemini

Think twice before making any decisions today. You might be inclined to buy a property, or look for a new job. But are you financially stable enough to step out of your current zone yet? If you think you are, then go ahead and purchase what you want. But if your finances are out of check, then keep your wallet shut and don’t spend unnecessarily.

Cancer

Look for what you want, and only then you will find it. You’re used to having things go your way, but today that road might be a little tough. You might have to put in more work than usual - but look at the bright side, you’ll be learning something new. If there’s something you want, then you’ll have to work for it today.

Leo

Out with the old and in with the new Leo. It’s time to welcome new things in your life today. This might come in terms of your job, or maybe a new love is around the corner? Either way, the day is going to be good for you as long as you accept your newcomings with a smile on your face.

Virgo

Learn to read in between the lines Virgo. Things might not seem as they are. You might not realize this, but the things happening around you are very different from what you’re thinking about. The best thing to do is pay attention to what people are saying and what they mean. If you don’t understand something, ask. Don’t stay in the dark.

Libra

Have you been looking for some sort of romantic gesture from your partner? Well, it’s coming to you today - so be ready for it. At work, you will find yourself extremely caught up with your current projects. But show your superiors that you’re ready to take on more work if they want you to. This will help you grow.

Scorpio

What’s going on in your head Scorpio? Do you need some time off? Today is the day to take a day off if you need to. Go to a nearby lake, where you can sit and enjoy. If there’s nothing of that sort around you, then try to meditate to clear your head. You’ve been thinking too much about things that don’t matter to you - and you need to get them out of your head.

Sagittarius

It’s time to let the past go, especially when it comes to love. You might be hanging over someone, but today you need to set your mind to let it go. A lot of better things are in store for you. On the other hand, your finances seem to be doing stellar today, which means if you’re looking to buy something big, then do it today.

Capricorn

Your energy is going to transfer to other people today. You are an attractive soul, and those around you are bound to see that. You will find yourself being the center of attention at work and among your friends today. Even though you don’t like this attention, it’s best to take it in. You surely deserve it. It’s a good day to go out and meet new people if you wish to.

Aquarius

You need to learn how to take things slowly. Today you will find yourself rushing to finish up work, but remember, quality does not mean quantity. If you need more time to do something, ask for it. At home, your partner might want you to rush into things, but you need to remind them that you want to take things slowly.

Pisces

Try to get close to a friend. You can’t keep leading life alone. You need to find someone to trust, so it’s best you do that today. Look into your friends circle and see who means a lot to you, and who will be there for you until the end. It’s a good day to get closer to other people.

(These Astro predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar)