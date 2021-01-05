Horoscope January 5: Aquarius shouldn't be afraid to talk to strangers, Capricorn may feel relieved

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

ARIES: You should definitely keep looking at things from different angles. It's the right strategy for now and for your immediate future. Your gift for being flexible in your interpretations has given you a reputation for being fair and considerate with others. But you might need to stop looking at all the angles just for a moment today in order to act more quickly. Taking time to understand the whole picture is always a better strategy, but it isn't always the most practical one.

TAURUS: Start getting more direct with your communication and you'll start getting the answers you need from people a lot more quickly. Stop playing phone tag, stop using text messages as your primary way to converse with friends, and forget using e-mail to ask anyone anything. Voicemail, text messages, and e-mail can all be ignored or put off. But when you face someone, they have to give you an answer! Step up and ask people what you need to know in person.

GEMINI: It would pay to be careful when making important decisions, especially those involving a lot of money or other resources. And be careful who you ask for advice, because not everyone will be as honest as you’d like them to be. If you have someone around who knows the ropes, who is trustworthy and practical, getting their advice could be a godsend. While you are usually the one who plays that role for others, on this occasion you might be ready to reach out for help rather than continue in a situation in which you’re out of your depth.

CANCER: Whether you want to expand your social circle, grow your career network, or just get some attention from a powerful person, today is the day when you need to start showing everyone that you are unique and worth listening to. Step forward and grab some center stage time. Make sure that the spotlight is trained right on you, and make sure it stays on you! You have been waiting for this close-up for a while now, and you're ready to make the most of it.

LEO: This is a great day to work with others, especially if they're trying to improve or beautify things. Don't be too modest about your ideas for the project either. Often it's easy to influence people to agree with what you are saying by being enthusiastic and confident. Your input can help steer things in the right direction, so speak up and let everyone know what you're thinking before it's too late. If it's hard to get a word in edgewise, make some noise.

VIRGO: This could be a very creative and inventive kind of day. Original and effective ideas may seem to come to you effortlessly. You could be intrigued by technology and gadgets that can help make life easier and free you from too much drudgery. Plus, if there’s a creative component, you’ll be very eager to get involved and discover more. An encounter today could be like a breath of fresh air for you, enabling you to indulge in certain interests that you don’t necessarily share with your close friends.

LIBRA: You might be eager to connect with someone who can make life easier for you if you’re willing to lend a helping hand. Linking up with them socially and offering to do something for them can seal a deal. This is also a good opportunity to network with anyone in your professional or business circles you’d like to connect with further. Any efforts here can bring rewards down the line. There is also the potential for romance if you want it.

SCORPIO: This is the perfect day to just relax and go with the flow. That flow can take you to some wonderful places. Try not to push back or control things. The less effort you put into directing how things will turn out, the better everything will be. You have to start trusting the people around you to make the right choices. They know what they're doing. While they might have a different style than you, they still know how to get the job done.

SAGITTARIUS: Are all of your attitudes stuck in the past? Holding onto the same opinion forever doesn't speak well of your flexibility or intelligence. If new facts or figures come to light today, you need to take them seriously and listen without objection. Be brave enough to adjust some of your thinking and admit that maybe things have changed for you. Not only is it natural to reevaluate your position on controversial topics, it is intelligent.

CAPRICORN: You may feel a sense of relief now. You've been busy and felt the pressure. But if you’ve used the past weeks to restructure your life and goals, your outlook may have changed. Any frustrations may begin to disappear, and if you’ve whittled down your plans to those that are most important to you, you’ll begin to make progress. Still, your approach to life can be fairly serious, so it helps to take time out for lighter activities that can help you unwind and recharge.

AQUARIUS: Strangers could have a positive impact on your life now, especially the ones who have reached a goal you've been struggling to reach. That makes today a great time to reach out. Be more outgoing with people you don't know. Don't be afraid to talk to a total stranger. After all, they could turn out to be your next boss, best friend, or romantic interest! It's not intimidating to get to know someone; it's exciting. Imagine all the things they've done that you've never even thought of.

PISCES: If you get stuck in a situation that could escalate into a confrontation, use your sense of humor to defuse things. If an annoying or pushy person comes into your world today, crack a joke to let them know you're not intimidated by them or amused by their antics. They'll get the message loud and clear and fall right in line. Plus, when you deliver your wit, you'll also be entertaining the people who are watching you cut them down to size.