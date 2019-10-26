close

kali puja 2019

Kali Puja 2019: Date, time and significance

Kali Puja 2019: Date, time and significance

New Delhi: After Durga Puja, Kali Puja is one of the most important festivals in Bengals. While the rest of the nation is gearing up for Diwali, the eastern part of India is making no stone unturned to celebrate Kali Puja with aplomb. This year, the auspicious day falls on October 27. The Kali Puja marks the end of Sharod Utsav or the autumn festival.

Here are the important timings

Kali Puja Nishita Time: 11:48 pm to 12:40 am
Duration: 52 Mins

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 12:23 PM on Oct 27, 2019

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 09:08 AM on Oct 28, 2019

The puja rituals take place at night. The devotees perform the puja using red hibiscus flower as it is said to be her favourite. 

Fish is one of the most important items that is offered to her as bhog along with rice, lentils, sweets

Kali Puja is held on the new moon day of the month of Kartik in the Bengali calendar. Apart from community pandals, Kali Puja is also performed in residences.

