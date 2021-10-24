Karwa Chauth 2021: Check moon rise timings in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, other cities!

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth will be celebrated this year on October 24, Sunday. On this special day, wives pray for their husbands' long life and prosperity. It is also known as Karak Chaturthi in various parts of the country.

According to the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Kartik, the special day falls on the fourth day after the full moon. It is largely celebrated in parts of North India, especially Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as well.

MOON SIGHTING OR CHANDRODAYA TIMINGS:

Delhi: 8:07 pm

NCR: 8:08 pm

Mumbai: 8:47 pm

Gurgaon: 8:08 pm

Lucknow: 7: 56 pm

Jaipur: 8:17 pm

KARWA CHAUTH PUJA MUHURAT AND CHANDRODAYA TIMINGS:

Karwa Chauth on Sunday, October 24, 2021

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat - 05:43 PM to 06:59 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 17 Mins

Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time - 06:27 AM to 08:07 PM

Duration - 13 Hours 40 Mins

Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day - 08:07 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 03:01 AM on Oct 24, 2021

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 05:43 AM on Oct 25, 2021

(as per drikpanchang.com)

As a prep-up to this festival, women buy new clothes and apply henna (Mehendi) on their hands. The whole atmosphere is filled with festive spirit and can be felt in the air.

In recent times, even men observe Karwa Chauth fast with their wives, expressing their love and honouring companionship.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Karwa Chauth!