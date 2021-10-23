How to perform Karwa Chauth puja rituals, check Chandrodaya timings

New Delhi: The happy, vibrant and colourful festival of Karwa Chauth will be celebrated this year on October 24 and the festive vibe can already be seen around. On this special day, wives pray for their husbands' long life and prosperity. It is also known as Karak Chaturthi in various parts of the country.

KARWA CHAUTH PUJA MUHURAT AND CHANDRODAYA TIMINGS:

Karwa Chauth on Sunday, October 24, 2021

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat - 05:43 PM to 06:59 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 17 Mins

Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time - 06:27 AM to 08:07 PM

Duration - 13 Hours 40 Mins

Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day - 08:07 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 03:01 AM on Oct 24, 2021

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 05:43 AM on Oct 25, 2021

(as per drikpanchang.com)

Karwa Chauth falls on the fourth day after the full moon, as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Kartik. It is largely celebrated in parts of North India, especially Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as well.

KARWA CHAUTH PUJA RITUALS:

On this day, women wear bright clothes which are preferably new. They get up in the wee hours and savour the Sargi before sunrise. Sargi comes from her mother-in-law and Baya from her mother. It comprises fruits, sweets, clothes, jewellery etc. The Baya contains the Karwa, the pitcher which is of utmost importance in the Puja.

After consuming it, they observe the fast for the whole day, only to break it after catching a glimpse of the beautiful moon.

In the evening, women folk dressed in their new, beautiful traditional attire, decked up in jewellery and make-up, sit together in a group and the Karwa Chauth Katha (legend) is narrated. After praying to the goddess for their husband's long life and well being, the women wait for the moon to rise patiently.

Also, the application of henna (Mehendi) on hands is a tradition that is very popular amongst women and even unmarried girls.

WHAT IS KARWA?

Karva or Karwa is a pitcher (pot) filled with water or milk and coins that are used by the women during the festival. It is later given as charity for the well-being of the family and future generations.

On this occasion, Akhanda Saubhagyawati Goddess Parvati is worshipped. Women also worship her husband Lord Shiva and their sons Ganesha and Kartikeya on this day.

A woman seeks blessings from the supreme powers to bless her as she observes a nirjal vrat (fasting without even drinking water) until she offers her prayers to the moon god in the evening.

"मम सुखसौभाग्य पुत्रपौत्रादि सुस्थिर श्री प्राप्तये करक चतुर्थी व्रतमहं करिष्ये।"

Meaning – Bless me as I observe this fast for the well-being of my family, wealth and prosperity.

After offering her prayers, the Karwa is donated.

Then, the Suhagan catches a glimpse of the moon through a sieve with a Diya (lamp) placed on it. Then she looks at her husband through the sieve. Her husband helps her break her fast by making her drink water and offering her sweets.

Today, even men observe Karwa Chauth fast with their wives, expressing their love and honouring companionship.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Karwa Chauth!