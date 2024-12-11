Mokshada Ekadashi 2024: Know Date, Time, Significance, Katha And Benefits Of Observing Vrat

Mokshada Ekadashi 2024 falls on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, aligning with the Ekadashi tithi of Shukla Paksha in Margashirsha. This spiritually significant day is observed by Hindus seeking moksha or liberation. Known for freeing souls from the cycle of birth and death, devotees honor this day with fasting, prayers, and the recitation of the Mokshada Ekadashi Vrat Katha.

Significance of Mokshada Ekadashi

Mokshada Ekadashi is not merely a day of fasting but a step toward spiritual awakening and salvation. The vrat on this day is believed to absolve sins and guide devotees toward eternal bliss. It is also a day to offer prayers for ancestors, aiding in their liberation.

A distinctive feature of this Ekadashi is the recitation of the Vrat Katha, a significant narrative in Hindu scriptures that highlights how devotion, faith, and discipline can lead to moksha.

Date And Time Of Mokshada Ekadashi 2024

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 03:42 AM on Dec 11, 2024

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 01:09 AM on Dec 12, 2024



Mokshada Ekadashi Vrat Katha

The Vrat Katha tells the story of King Vaikhanasa, who, troubled by visions of his father suffering in hell due to his earthly sins, sought guidance from sages. They advised him to observe Mokshada Ekadashi and recite its katha with devotion. Following their counsel, the king’s prayers liberated his father and ensured his heavenly abode.

This story emphasizes the strength of faith, selflessness, and devotion, inspiring devotees to strive for personal liberation while supporting their ancestors and loved ones.

How to Observe Mokshada Ekadashi

Fasting: Devotees abstain from grains and prohibited foods, consuming sattvic meals to maintain purity.

Prayers: Worship of Lord Vishnu is essential, complemented by chanting Vishnu Sahasranama and reciting the Vrat Katha.

Charity: Giving food, clothes, and essentials to the needy is highly auspicious.

Meditation: Reflection and meditation help enhance spiritual growth.

Benefits of Observing Mokshada Ekadashi

Attainment of Moksha: Fasting and prayers with devotion can liberate one from the cycle of birth and death.

Ancestral Peace: Prayers aid ancestors in attaining salvation.

Cleansing of Sins: Observing the vrat with faith purifies past sins.

