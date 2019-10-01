Navratri 2019 Day 3: Worship Maa Chandraghanta to grant you courage

New Delhi: The 9-day-long festival commenced on September 29 and the excitement amongst devotees can be felt everywhere. The festival of devotion and happiness marks the victory of good over evil. During these nine days, each form of Maa Durga is worshipped. On Day 3, the goddess Chandraghanta is prayed to, seeking the blessings of the Maa.

It is believed that Maa Chandraghanta blesses her devotees with grace, bravery and courage. Therefore, all the sins, physical sufferings, mental tribulations and ghostly hurdles of the devotees are eradicated.

Chant these mantras to seek Maa Chandraghanta's blessings:

पिण्डजप्रवरारूढ़ा चण्डकोपास्त्रकैर्युता

प्रसादं तनुते मह्यं चन्द्रघण्टेति विश्रुता

Here’s a simple mantra dedicated to Devi Chandraghanta:

ॐ देवी चन्द्रघण्टायै नमः॥

Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah

You may also recite the stuti in honour of Goddess Chandraghanta.

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ चन्द्रघण्टा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samstita

Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah

Adorned with the crescent moon on her head, Chandraghanta is the one who is responsible for the establishment of justice and dharma in the world.

The festival of Navratri celebrated four times in a year, falling in each of the seasons. Out of the four Navratris, the Chaitra and the Sharad or Sharadiya Navratri are the most popular. The others are Aashada and Magha Gupta Navratri.

Mata Chandraghanta is the destroyer of evil and enforcer of good sense and morality, Durga, the ten-armed Goddess is worshipped during Navratri, a festival spread over nine days during four different times of the year.

According to some legends, she holds a bell-shaped like a crescent moon in her hand and hence her name - Chandraghanta. This form of Devi Durga is responsible for establishing justice (dharma) in the world.

Seated on a tiger, Goddess Chandraghanta is depicted with Dashabhuja or ten hands.

Here's wishing our readers a Happy Navratri and Shubho Durga Pujo!