Navratri 2022, Day 8 Maha Navami Puja: Maa Siddhidatri to grant you salvation this Durga Navami, check Kanya puja timings

New Delhi: During Sharad Navratri, devotees worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga for nine days with a lot of devotion, pomp and grandeur. It is believed that on the ninth day Durga Maa killed the demon king Mahishasura and thus is called 'Mahishasura Mardini'. This year, Maha Navami falls on October 4, Tuesday. The Bengali festival of Navami marks the conclusion of Durga Puja celebrations. On this day, it is thought that Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura.

NAVRATRI 2022: MAA SIDDHIDATRI PUJA

Devotees of Maa Durga worship her ninth form, Maa Siddhidatri, on this holy occasion. All siddhis originate from Goddess Siddhidatri, who also possesses all eight Ashtasiddhis. The Sahasrara Chakra, also known as the Crown Chakra, of the body is stimulated by worshipping Maa Siddhidatri. She bestows wealth and salvation upon her worshippers, according to Hindu texts.

It is believed that she bestows wisdom on her worshippers in exchange for their ignorance. She also grants them all kinds of siddhis, and even Lord Shiva received all siddhis through the blessing of Goddess Siddhidatri.

Maa Siddhidatri rides a lion while seated on a lotus. She has four arms, with the Sudarshan chakra and a mace in her right hand and a lotus and a shankh in her left.

NAVRATRI 2022: KANYA (KANJAK) PUJA TIMINGS

The auspicious timings of Mahanavmi will begin on October 3 at 04:37 pm and will end at 02:20 pm on October 4.

Brahma Muhurta- 04:38 am and end at 05:27 am

Abhijit Muhurat- 11:46 am to 12:33 pm

Vijaya Muhutra: 02:08 pm to 02:55 pm

(according to drikpanchang.com)

NAVRATRI 2022: CHANT SIDDHIDATRI MANTRAS

ॐ देवी सिद्धिदात्र्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah॥

सिद्ध गन्धर्व यक्षाद्यैरसुरैरमरैरपि।

सेव्यमाना सदा भूयात् सिद्धिदा सिद्धिदायिनी॥

Siddha Gandharva Yakshadyairasurairamarairapi।

Sevyamana Sada Bhuyat Siddhida Siddhidayini॥

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ सिद्धिदात्री रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Siddhidatri Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

NAVRATRI 2022: MAHA NAVAMI OR DURGA NAVAMI PUJA VIDHI

One of the most significant days during Durga Puja is Mahanavami. Mahasnan and Shodashoparchar Puja are the first two puja rituals, while Kanyapujan is the last. Young girls are welcomed into people's homes to be fed and worshipped. They also seek their blessings and present them with gifts. Devi Maa is offered red chunari, bangles, and all the cosmetic items such as Mehendi cone, vermillion (sindoor) etc amongst other things.

The important rules of Kanya/ Kanjak Puja vidhi during Navami remain the same as Ashtami i.e. by welcoming Kanjak into your homes to seek their blessings. On this day, worshippers offer Goddess Siddhidatri with coconut, kheer, and panchamrit as bhog. Devotees offer poori, halwa, and black chickpeas to the goddess during Kanya Puja.

Ensure a smooth departure for Maa Durga so that she comes back soon and showers us with her many blessings.

Here's wishing Happy Navratri and Durga Pujo to all!