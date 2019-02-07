Valentine's Day 2019: Gift ideas for women

Love is in the air as Valentine's week begins today. We are just seven days away from Valentine's Day and men are busy looking for the perfect gift for their lady love. We agree that one of the toughest parts of Valentine's is choosing the perfect gift for your significant other.

If you are still wondering about what to get your woman for Valentine's day, we are here at your rescue!

Check out these gift ideas that will instantly put a smile on her face. (Yep, thank us later)

1. Mix Pen Drive

We all have heard of Mix Tapes but since we are in 2019, how about a mix pen drive? Collect some of the best romantic songs that perfectly describe how you feel about your partner and compile them in a pen drive. Gift this pen drive to her saying that this is how you feel about her!

2. Heartfelt note

Women love receiving thoughtful gifts. This Valentine's, write your feelings on a piece of paper and put it in an envelope. Give the note to her when you meet her and see her face light up with happiness. Trust us, she will appreciate this more than any other materialistic gift

3. Poem

Don't worry, we aren't going to ask you to compose one. (Although if you can write a poem yourself if would be the best gift ever) There are plenty of small love poems available on the internet. So make use of technology and choose the poem that says out your feelings the best. Write it on a piece of paper and gift her along with a box of her favourite chocolates.

4. Ring

A ring is more than just a piece of jewellery. It represents commitment, so if you are planning to take the relationship to the next level, there is no better opportunity to drop a hint!

5. Photo collage

If you love clicking pictures of your partner, compile the best of them in a collage and watch her beam with excitement as she lays her eyes on it! Remind her how beautiful she is and how lucky you are to have her by your side.

