Keep Medicine Out of the Kitchen: A Key Step to A Healthier Home

If any member of the household experiences extreme anger, insomnia, or migraines, it indicates that the house's vastu needs correction. A sudden increase in illnesses in the family is a sign of vastu dosh.

According to Astrologer Parduman Suri, a corner of the house may be either too low or protruding. Some parts of the house may be elevated while others are lower. This imbalance between positive and negative energy affects the residents, leading to sudden serious and life-threatening illnesses.

Medicines should never be kept in the kitchen, as it will prevent the house from getting rid of illnesses. Vastu dosh in the house can also lead to mental weakness in individuals.

People whose homes suffer from vastu deficiencies often face personal and financial problems. If there is a bathroom in the south-west direction of the house and it has developed dampness, then understand that no one is to blame for the illnesses in that house. The invitation for illnesses might have been given by you, knowingly or unknowingly.

Identify Vastu Dosha In Your House

- There should be no water source like a well in the south-west direction of the house.

- Heavy objects such as inverters should not be placed in the north or north-east direction.

- Health issues arise if there is a toilet in the east direction; changing the direction of the toilet can correct the vastu dosh.

- If the gas stove is in the north direction, change its direction immediately.

- Sleeping with your head towards the west direction can also lead to health problems; adjust your sleeping position.

- When painting the walls of your house, choose colors thoughtfully. According to vastu shastra, if any wall is painted

blue, repaint it immediately with red or another color.

- Vastu dosh in the Brahma sthan can lead to health problems. If there is any vastu dosh in the house, install the Mahamrityunjay Yantra properly.

- Burn camphor in the house or clean the house with rock salt.

(The information in this article is general information and common beliefs. Zee News does not confirm this/endorse this.)