Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from August 28 to September 3

Aries

There will be intense competition and differences of opinion at your workplace. Be cautious of our team or colleagues, as there might be internal clashes and disagreements. Just focus on your work and the task at hand. Be practical with money, as losses may incur because of oversight and lack of attention. Fun time and good news await you in your love life. Explore new ways to express your love and feelings.

Taurus

Your relationship will strengthen and move forward, but you need to work on adding more passion and excitement to your relationship. Don’t try to control your partner; let them feel free and express themselves. There is a change in your career/ job. If you are not happy and content in your current position, you may consider taking up a new job or a change of role. In the financial context, there could be a cash crunch; do not invest at this point.

Gemini

There is professional growth, and you will be required to make a crucial job or business decision. It may be time to change your job or line of work. Be careful with your finances and do not make any hasty judgements. Be practical and organised. You must look at becoming self-sufficient and building your resources. Your partner or lover will crave your time and attention that you can’t ignore.

Cancer

This week, you will feel inspired and motivated to do something new. It is time to take your financial or career goals and ambitions forward but avoid lending money to anyone. Also, your job could be demanding, making you feel overworked. Be polite and flexible to get things done. Your relationship will have love and affection, but you must be patient and understanding. Be giving and reciprocate.

Leo

Don’t neglect your feelings and emotions. Establish healthy boundaries between you and your partner. Communicate clearly what you seek from the relationship, no matter how difficult. Proper planning, roadmap and strategy will be required this week. Finance will be secure, but there is a need to balance the expenditures. Emphasize organising and bringing order to your work environment.

Virgo

There will be success and achievement, projects will thrive, and your accomplishments will be acknowledged & rewarded. There could be a promotion or a bonus coming your way. It is a good time to start a new business or job. Emotionally you may feel a little disconnected from others and spend much time alone. Your work will keep you busy, leaving little room for love and romance.

Libra

You may feel isolated, and everything and everybody may seem to be going against you as if nothing is going your way. You may need to ask for emotional help and support from those around you. At work, you need to step back and look at the progress you have made so far and consider the bigger picture. Don’t get disheartened if the growth is slow; be consistent and persistent, and you will soon see the results.

Scorpio

Things on the love front will speed up. If you have been waiting to hear from someone, you can expect to get a call or a text shortly. Your relationship will move to the next level. Be very careful and aware of the decisions you make in your career or business. Be assertive and express yourself clearly. Obstacles in work will be removed, and your rational thinking will help you achieve your goals.

Sagittarius

You will have a good time with your partner and enjoy what life offers with them on your side. Being optimistic and positive will be the key to happiness in relationships. This week brings rewards and success, and your efforts will fructify. There will be financial security and stability. Collaboration and partnerships in financial ventures will pay dividends.

Capricorn

This week brings love, commitment and stability to your relationship. You may choose to marry the one you love. You will be happy and celebrate significant accomplishments with friends and family. At work, be realistic about your capabilities and do not over-commit. You may contemplate a career or a job change because of dissatisfaction with work. Don’t get involved in any investment or financial dealings.

Aquarius

Your focus will be on finances, money and investments this week, and you will be working hard to save for a rainy day. You may find yourself dealing with someone who is headstrong or stubborn. Avoid taking any risks related to your job and finances. Your bond with your partner will get stronger and will bring you closer. There is a need for balance in relationships; don’t be controlling or dominating.

Pisces

You will work hard and focus to create a solid foundation for your business or work life. You will be dedicated to a work-related goal and apply your energy to research and learning to help your business or career grow. Love, passion, friendship and new relationship or romance are indicated. There will be love, compassion and support in your relationship.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)