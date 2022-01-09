Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from January 9 to January 15, 2022

Aries

It's a great time for couples to nurture their bond and intimacy. There will be love, optimism and energy in your relationship. If you are single, be open, you are ready to meet someone. You will be confident, and people will be attracted to you. Professionally, you will have to work hard to prove yourself. Stand your ground and defend your position. There will be competition and little cooperation at the workplace. It would help if you took care of your finances through proper planning and controlled expenditure.

Taurus

This week, your focus will be mainly on your work, career, and finances. As a result, your relationship and family life will take a back seat. You will make tangible progress in a project you have started recently. This is a time to invest time in groundwork, build a strong foundation for the future, & achieve long terms goals. You must find a balance between work and personal life. Assess your priorities and put your energy and resources where needed the most.

Gemini

It is an exciting time for those in love. Couples will be spending quality and fun time together. If you are single, you will find yourself excited about the idea of meeting new people. This is a perfect week to start an educational course or acquire a skill to improve your qualifications. You will win applause and recognition for your work. Promotion, bonus or an increment is also on the cards for some of you.

Cancer

There will be stability in love, relationships, and work. You will be content with the money flow and acknowledgement coming your way. There are chances of an immensely positive change in your professional circumstances. If things have been difficult recently, you will get an opportunity to turn things around. However, your work commitments may take priority over your personal and family life. You will be busy thinking, planning and strategising. Try to strike a balance and ignore the one you love.

Leo

Take it easy and go slow this week. You will be a little overwhelmed and stressed because of your professional and personal life. Things may not go as planned. You need some quiet time to pause and view things from a higher perspective. Invest time in planning and researching something you have been nurturing for some time. Be patient & do not expect instant results. Instead of reacting and getting troubled over a particular situation or circumstances, it is advisable to retract and plan for the future course of action rationally.

Virgo

A tough week is indicated for couples and those in a relationship. Break-up or betrayal is foreseen. Watch for the growing difference between you and your partner. If your relationship with someone has been tumultuous in the recent past, there may be a dramatic conclusion. Whether you want it or not, there is a change in your career/ job. There could be loss in income and cash flow problems in the economic context.

Libra

Your relationship with your partner blooms, and your bond will grow stronger. Any differences from the past will get resolved, and there will be a better understanding. You will be spending a lot of time together and enjoying more. You can expect a positive outcome from the professional initiatives taken recently. The signing of contracts & documents is indicated. Job interviews and negotiations will be successful.

Scorpio

Daily routine and moving by the clock will make you feel bored and restless this week. You need to give time and attention to your partner. Talk and express your feelings. It's time to infuse some romance into your relationship. Everything will be going fine at work at the moment. There is financial stability, and the work environment will be supportive; there will be teamwork and security. An investment, a negotiation or a business deal should work out in your favour.

Sagittarius

There will be trust, loyalty, and intimacy in your relationship. You will feel a sense of balance & security. For singles, a new partner is set to enter your life. Marriage is on the cards for some, but don't be hasty in love related decisions. There could be a promotion, bonus or a new job. There are chances of starting a new business, project or expansion. There could be a job offer, and those in the creative profession will excel. Finances will improve but do not overspend.

Capricorn

Your love life will be full of love, harmony, and commitment. Your feelings will be reciprocated, and any arguments or differences with your partner will be resolved. If you have been hoping to find true love, it is on its way. There are some job, career, or employment issues as you may choose between two positions or career paths. Consider all the facts and information about your financial situation before deciding regarding investments or new purchases.

Aquarius

You will share a strong bond with your partner and will be willing to walk the extra mile to make things work with them. You will be investing more time in understanding your partner better. An extensive and significant change is coming in your career- it could be about starting your own business, changing your job or taking up a new career path. You will overcome financial difficulties, luck will favour you, and things will improve soon.

Pisces

There may be some differences in your relationship as you or your partner may indulge in petty arguments and disagreements. You also need to be patient as there may be some delay in commitment. Don't be too harsh and choose your words carefully as you may hurt their feelings. Work might be demanding, so use your energy wisely & plan well. There may be some cash problems, so spend wisely. You are close to success, so don't give up now.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)