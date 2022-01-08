हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kharmas 2022

What is Kharmas and how it's related to the sun god? Find out auspicious dates for weddings in January 2022

Kharmas ends on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti (January 14) when devotees take a holy dip in the river and offer prayers to the sun god. 

What is Kharmas and how it&#039;s related to the sun god? Find out auspicious dates for weddings in January 2022
Pic Courtesy: Representational image

New Delhi: As per beliefs in Hinduism, sun god or Surya Dev's powerful rays infuse energy in mankind and help in nurturing lives on earth. Sunlight is of utmost importance for survival and beneficial in many ways. It is believed that praying to Lord Surya during Paush month brings fruitful results. 

WHAT IS KHARMAS?

According to the Hindu Samvat calendar, from December 16 to January 14, 2022 - the period is called Kharmas or Malmas. It ends on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti (January 14) when devotees take a holy dip in the river and offer prayers to the sun god. 

It is said that no auspicious deed is performed during the period of Kharmas. However, devotees must offer prayers to Surya Dev at this time. 

WHAT TO DO DURING KHARMAS?

- Pray to Surya Dev and seek his blessings.
- Offer jal-argya to the Lord in the morning.
- Take a bath early morning. 
- Chant Surya Dev's Stuti or Mantras

Usually, Hindus avoid performing any auspicious event such as marriages, buying new things or purchasing a property during Kharmas/Malmas period. 

Once, the period ends after Makar Sankranti, favourable dates for weddings are listed. According to drikpanchang, these are favourable dates for weddings in January 2022:
January 15, 20, 23, 27, 29 respectively. 

However, wedding dates are usually decided after matching of respective kundalis and considering other factors. These dates are generalised in terms of Shubh Muhurat in the month. 

DISCLAIMER: The information is based on facts available in the public domain. Zee News does not promote superstition and readers' discretion in finalising wedding dates is required. 

 

