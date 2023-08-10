trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647148
WORLD LION DAY

World Lion Day: History, Significance, And 5 Best National Parks To Spot The 'King Of Jungle'

World Lion Day is observed on August 10 every year and the day aims to educate people about the challenges faced by lions across the world, encourage them to learn about lions' importance in the natural world, and how their potential extinction can threaten humanity.

Aug 10, 2023
  • The population of lions fell drastically in the past century by approximately 80 per cent
  • By focusing on the lions and their conservation needs, the day is aimed at educating people about the importance of lions in ecosystems
  • On World Lion Day 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lions over the last few years"

World Lion Day: History, Significance, And 5 Best National Parks To Spot The 'King Of Jungle' World Lion Day is observed on August 10 (Pic: Pexels)

World Lion Day is observed annually on August 10 and the aim is to stress upon the importance of these magnificent Panthera Leo and gather support for their conservation. The lion is often referred to as the king of the jungle, but in today's time, their existence is threatened due to poaching, loss of habitat thanks to mindless construction, climate change, and other environmental factors. The day serves as a platform to make people aware of the challenges faced by lions across the world, to learn about their importance in the natural world, and how their potential extinction can threaten humanity.

World Lion Day: History

In a shocking development, the population of lions fell drastically in the past century by approximately 80 per cent. In 2013, the Big Cat Rescue - the world’s largest accredited sanctuary dedicated to lions, co-founded by husband-wife duo Dereck and Beverly Joubert - established the day with the aim of highlighting the falling lion population and the need to conserve them. Earlier in 2009, they collaborated with National Geographic and initiated the Big Cat Initiative (BCI).

World Lion Day: Significance

By focusing on the lions and their conservation needs, the day is aimed at educating people about the importance of lions in ecosystems and how they maintain the ecological balance by keeping the population of browsers and grazers in check.

World Lion Day 2023: PM Modi's Special Message

On the occasion of World Lion Day 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lions over the last few years".  PM Modi tweeted,” World Lion Day is an occasion to celebrate the majestic lions that captivate our hearts with their strength and magnificence. India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lions and over the last few years there has been a steady rise in the lion population in India.” Check out his full tweet below: 

 

5 Best Lion Safaris Across The World

If you are keen to see the regal Big Cat in its natural habitat, there are several safaris across the world that you can take. While the best are located in Africa, India also boasts of the Gir National Forest. In fact, India is the only country in the world that has both tigers and lions. 

1) Masai Mara, Kenya

2)  Serengeti National Park, Tanzania

3) Luanwa Valley, Zambia

4) Okavango Delta, Botswana

5) Gir National Park, India (Gujarat)

 

