Delhi Court

AAP MLA Som Dutt awarded six-month jail term in 2015 assault case

AAP MLA Som Dutt had assaulted a man ‘without provocation’ by a Delhi court. He has also been fined Rs two lakh. 

AAP MLA Som Dutt awarded six-month jail term in 2015 assault case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday awarded a six-month jail term for AAP MLA Som Dutt in connection with the 2015 assault case. The court, while passing its order to send the AAP MLA to Tihar Central Jail, also dismissed his appeal against his conviction by the Magistrate Court. 

Som Dutt was earlier awarded a 6-month jail term in connection with the case by ACMM Samar Vishal. He had earlier moved a plea challenging the order of ACMM but the sessions court dismissed his plea.

Dutt had assaulted a man ‘without provocation’ in 2015, the Rouse Avenu Court said. The court also slapped a fine of Rs two lakh on the AAP MLA. 

Live TV

Som Dutt represents Sadar Bazar constituency in the Old Delhi area. This is the second sentencing of a sitting AAP MLA in a week. 

Earlier this week, the court awarded three months sentence to Manoj Kumar, AAP legislator from Kondli, for obstructing the poll process.

Tags:
Delhi CourtAAP MLA Som Dutt2015 assault case
