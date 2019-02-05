हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aam Aadmi Party

Alka Lamba wants to quit party, looking for reasons: AAP

The party's reaction came after Lamba on Sunday claimed that AAP Chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had unfollowed her on Twitter.

Alka Lamba wants to quit party, looking for reasons: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said that party MLA Alka Lamba wanted to quit the party and was finding reasons to do so.

The party's reaction came after Lamba on Sunday claimed that AAP Chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had unfollowed her on Twitter.

She also expressed her displeasure to the AAP leadership, asking them to clear their stance on her position in the party.

Reacting to this, AAP spokesman Saurabh Bhardwaj told IANS that the party has no intention to remove her. "She wants to leave the party and is finding reasons for the same. The party has no intention to remove her. It is very easy for a party to suspend people. We even took back people after suspension when we found that they have changed" Bhardwaj said.

"You have to follow certain disciplines and decorum in the party or for that matter in any organisation," he added.

Regarding the "unfollowing" on Twitter, he said it was purely the Chief Minister's choice who he wants to follow.

In December, Lamba had claimed that the party had sought her resignation. She also said she had been removed from the WhatsApp groups. The party denied this.

Aam Aadmi PartyAlka LambaArvind KejriwalAlka Lamba resignationAAP
