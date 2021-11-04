CM Arvind Kejriwal presents unique Diwali gift to entrepreneurs of Delhi

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has presented a unique Diwali gift to entrepreneurs of Delhi this year with an aim to boost businesses. Delhi will soon have its own e-marketplace where every small and big entrepreneur will have their own e-commerce store. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi Bazaar will be a state-of-the-art pathbreaking portal that will give a global online identity to entrepreneurs of Delhi and through the portal, shoppers will be able to go on virtual walkthroughs of Delhi’s markets, buy any product they like from their home itself.

Kejriwal stated that Delhi’s GDP, tax revenues, and economic activities will see a monumental rise after the launch of the Delhi Bazaar portal; global business will come to Delhi. The CM said that someone sitting in America too will be able to buy from the smallest of the businesses of Delhi. Delhi Bazaar will support both Direct-To-Consumer and Business-To-Business ventures and startups will benefit greatly from the exposure.

Each and every shop of Delhi to get an online identity: Kejriwal

As Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted the people of Delhi on the occasion of Diwali, he brought forth a unique gift that will certainly bring excitement among the business community. “The Delhi Government has taken up an initiative that is going to bring a lot more prosperity to the ventures of Delhi’s traders, businesspersons, industrialists and professionals.

"We are developing a website called Delhi Bazaar, wherein each and every entrepreneur of Delhi will get to have their own online shop. One will be able to showcase all their products and services on this portal which will help them reach countless people not just from Delhi or India but the entire world. Virtual bazaars are being developed on this portal. Take for instance the famous Khan Market of Delhi, there will be an online Khan Market on this portal as well. One will be able to go on a virtual walkthrough on this portal and get the feel of the Khan Market on their phone or computer itself. Right from Lajpat Nagar and Sarojini Nagar Markets to the small DDA markets inside colonies will be present in a virtual avatar on Delhi Bazaar,” he added.

Someone sitting in America will be able to buy from Delhi shops: Kejriwal

Further talking about the merits of the portal the CM said, “Imagine the kind of experience consumers will have when they can virtually visit any market, find a shop on it and shop from the retailer directly through the portal. This portal is going to bring even the smallest of the businesses of Delhi to a global scale. Even someone sitting in America will be able to virtually walk around the Hauz Khas market and buy something from the shops there. This will all be direct to the consumer, you can search for a certain shop or a product and all options will be there in front of you.”

“Furthermore, there is also a business to the business side to it. Suppose some businessperson from the UK wants to buy Indian antiques, they can go to our portal, look for the antiques and order in bulk quantities as well. Say the person needs 200 or even 1000 antiques, they will directly be able to reach a business of Delhi and it through the portal,” he added.

People will be able to browse through products sitting at home: Delhi CM

The CM further stated that local businesses will benefit a lot from this portal, “Suppose you live in Shalimar Bagh and want to explore the area around you. The Delhi Bazaar portal will help you explore the markets around your locality and let you know everything you need to know about the shops in your radius."

"The portal will further make it possible to hold unique online exhibitions, instead of limiting an exhibition to a fixed area and a fixed number of people this portal will promote endless opportunities for even the most niche products. Today, when you go to shops and look for variety, after a point even the salesperson gets tired of it. On this website, you can scroll through the entire inventory and cataloguing of all the shops of Delhi at a quick glance while at the comfort of your homes,” Kejriwal added,

Delhi Bazaar will bring countless opportunities: Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal continued, “Delhi Bazaar will be a huge support to startups. These startups will get a great push in their ventures with exposure to a marketplace like such. I am of the view that this is a one of a kind initiative and there’s no such avenue available across the world yet. All the services and products of Delhi would be listed on the Delhi Bazaar portal and no matter where the person is sitting they will be able to buy it."

He further added, "This will bring a huge rise to Delhi’s GDP, tax revenues and economic activities and thus produce new job opportunities too. I reviewed the progress of the portal yesterday and looking at the quantum of quality and ease we are looking to provide, we have kept a target of August for its launch.”

CM Arvind Kejriwal requests people to practice utmost care and prevention

The CM further talked about maintaining COVID-appropriate behaviour during the festivities, and said, “Diwali is the time when happiness and zeals galores all over the country. Covid cases have kept low and people are flocking the markets. But, there are several people at present who are not following norms and not wearing masks. I have seen pictures from markets as well where norms are being flouted. I fold my hands before the people of Delhi and place forth an earnest request — please wear your masks, please follow Covid-appropriate behaviour."

He said, "It was at this time itself last year when Covid cases boomed and badly affected the festivities of the state. Please don’t be irresponsible. I am not asking this for any personal gains, it is you who will fall sick. It is you whose families will be under threat. Covid is a very lethal disease and we need to treat it in that manner itself. Please only step out of your homes when necessary and please wear a mask when you go out.”

He added, “Dengue is on the rise at this juncture. It is not a massive task to tackle dengue on our personal levels. Dengue grows in clean stagnant water. So if we follow the simple practice of taking out 10 minutes a week to check for stagnant water in and around homes so we can pour it out or put oil in it, then we can win this fight against Dengue. The spread of Dengue is moving with a rapid pace and I honestly do not want anyone to be caught by it. We must practice utmost care and prevention to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

Dilli Ki Diwali at 7 PM today

“The entire Delhi Cabinet is going to celebrate Dilli Ki Diwali tomorrow at 7 PM. When all the 2 crore people of Delhi together pray for the wellbeing and prosperity of our family then the atmosphere will be filled with positivity and peace. The program will be telecast live on various TV channels and the internet. I invite everyone to join us from their homes in this initiative,” the CM concluded.