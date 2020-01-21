Delhi assembly election: BJP not allowing Arvind Kejriwal to file nomination, alleges AAP

NEW DELHI: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday alleged that the ruling BJP is trying to stop Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from filing the nomination for contesting the Delhi assembly election 2020.

Sisodia took to Twitter and said, ''No matter what the saffron party does, but it won't be able to stop Arvind Kejriwal from becoming the chief minister for the third time.''

Earlier, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that several candidates, who were without proper papers, were deliberately delaying the nomination of CM Kejriwal.

"Around 35 candidates sitting at the RO (returning officer) office with CM (Arvind Kejriwal), without proper nomination papers, without even 10 proposers. They are calling their proposers on phone to come. They are insisting unless their papers are complete and they file Nomination, they won't allow the chief minister to file nomination," Bhardwaj said.

Kejriwal too took to Twitter and tweeted that he was enjoying waiting before filing his nomination.

Doesn’t matter. Many of them r filing for the first time. They r bound to make mistakes. We also made mistakes the first time. We shud hand hold them. I am enjoying waiting wid them. They r all part of my family. https://t.co/9s8hRDnjSU — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 21, 2020

"Doesn’t matter. Many of them are filing for the first time. They are bound to make mistakes. We also made mistakes the first time. We should hand hold them. I am enjoying waiting wid them. They are all part of my family," the AAP chief tweeted.

The reactions from AAP leaders came after Kejriwal, holding token number 45, was seen waiting to file his nomination for the New Delhi Assembly seat on Tuesday - the last day for filing nominations.

According to procedures, while nominations can be filed till 3 pm, candidates who have collected tokens to file their papers before the stipulated time are allowed to do so whenever their numbers arrive.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and counting will take place on February 11. BJP has fielded Sunil Yadav against Kejriwal while Congress has fielded Romesh Sabharwal.