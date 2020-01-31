Delhi assembly election: EC appoints special expenditure observer, special police observer

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday appointed former IRS officer B Murli Kumar as special expenditure observer and ex-IPS officer Mrinal Kanti Das as special police observer for the Delhi polls, a statement said.

The decision comes after the Commission held a meeting with Delhi Chief Secretary, city police chief and other top officials to review poll preparedness.

"Das as the Special Police Observer is assigned to oversee the deployment and other security-related issues," the EC statement said.

"As special expenditure observer, Murali in consultation with the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, will be supervising and monitoring the work being done by the electoral machinery and ensure that stringent and effective enforcement action is undertaken... Against all persons or entities trying to induce voters by distributing cash, liquor and freebies etc," it added.

The EC convened a special meeting with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Delhi, Special Commissioner Police along with District Electoral Officers, District Commissioners of Police, Nodal officers and the Chief Executives of Local Bodies and held a comprehensive in-depth review of the poll preparedness for the Delhi Assembly election 2020 and discussed all important aspects to ensure holding free and fair elections.

A meeting with Chief Secretary, Commissioner Police, Home Secretary, Finance Secretary, Special Commissioners of Police and CEO Delhi was also held in which various important issues were discussed at length so that the ensuing elections are held in a smooth manner in all polling Stations on February 8, 2020, in Delhi.

Elections in Delhi will be held on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.