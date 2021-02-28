Here’s how much Arvind Kejriwal government is giving to Delhi household every month

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi are spending less on domestic expenses, an average monthly subsidy of Rs 2464 is being provided by the Kejriwal government to each family thus the Delhi government has been providing Rs 1.50 lakh to every family for the past five years.

With the monthly subsidy of Rs 2464 every family is getting a subsidy of Rs 30,000 from the government within a year. Under the leadership of Kejriwal, a family will be given a subsidy of about Rs 1.50 lakh rupees in the past five years. This is the highest ever subsidy given by any state government.

The data was collected via a survey that was conducted by the Planning Department of the Delhi Government on the subsidy being provided to the families. The survey covered 3450 families in 11 districts and more than 300 people were surveyed in one district. The tax data from the survey was collected in March, 2020. It was revealed that the subsidy being given by Kejriwal government is bringing benef of about Rs 2464 per family every month.

It was found that major savings were made in electricity bills and hospital expenses.

Upto 200 units of electricity is provided for free in Delhi while for consumption of more than 200 units there is a nominal bill. In such a situation, people are getting a budget of Rs 715 per month due to zero electricity bill.

Similarly, medical treatment is being provided in hospitals free of cost by the Kejriwal government. Due to this, a family is able to save Rs 693 as monthly savings. While Rs 554 is being saved from education fees in governemnt schools. Due to the water being free, a monthly benefit of Rs 255 is being received. The savings for women in DTC buses are free of Rs 247 per month.