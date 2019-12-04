Delhi govt to provide free WiFi from December 16, set up 11,000 hotspots

NEW DELHI: Delhi government will provide free WiFi service to people from December 16, according to an announcement by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference, the AAP chief said that free WiFi will be provided to Delhi residents from December 16.

Live TV

The Chief Minister further announced that 11,000 WiFi hotspots will be installed across the city to ensure seamless Internet connectivity for its residents.

Out of which 4,000 will be installed at the bus stops and 7,000 in local markets, he added.

''First 100 hotspots will be inaugurated on December 16. It will cost around Rs 100 crores,'' the Chief Minister said.

The announcement comes just a few months ahead of the assembly election in Delhi. Despite being a flagship project of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, its WiFI project has missed several deadlines over the years.

Kejriwal earlier said that his government has already cleared the proposal.

"Delhi government fulfils its major election promise of providing free WiFi. Cabinet approves the creation of 11,000 hotspots across Delhi. This is the single biggest initiative of a government anywhere in the world providing such a big number of free WiFi hotspots," he had tweeted earlier.

"Every user will be given 15 GB free data per month as part of the first phase," he said.

AAP had first promised to ensure free availability of WiFi at public spaces across Delhi in its 2015 elections manifesto. "Citywide WiFi can help bridge the digital divide. It will also provide an impetus to education, entrepreneurship, business, employment, and also tie in with women's safety initiatives," it read.

In Budget 2015-16, Finance Minister Manish Sisodia had termed provision of WiFi as a major step towards making Delhi a technologically advanced city.

Earlier this year, the AAP government said that Rs 150 crore has been allocated for the project.

(With Agency inputs)