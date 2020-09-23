हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Police

Delhi Police busts gang carrying out daring daylight robbery of underground cables

The Delhi Police has arrested a gang from Janakpuri area for stealing wires to the tune of Rs 10 lakh. 

Delhi Police busts gang carrying out daring daylight robbery of underground cables

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a gang from Janakpuri area for stealing wires to the tune of Rs 10 lakh. 

The eight-member gang conducted the robbery in broad daylight, and using a JCB machine. 

The gang excavated an MTNL site in Janakpuri area using a JCB machine and cut the underground cable worth nearly Rs 10 lakh.

They would then take out of copper from inside the cable, and sell that in the market. 

Further to reduce suspicion, the gang had though of a plan so that they could carry out the robbery without raising any doubts. 

Their leader kept a fake letter or a copy of the order from MTNL which allegedly permitted for the excavation to be carried out.

This was done to make sure no one made any inquires about the excavation. 

All the accused wore proper attire, and carried out the operations while following all necessary safety norms.

The leader of this gang, Azharuddin is repeat offender, he has previously committed three similar robbery incidents. 

All the accused arrested are originally from a village named Taran in Bihar. Azharuddin had gathered everyone and included them in the robbery.

The police have recovered Rs 6 lakh worth copper wire from them.

Tags:
Delhi PoliceDelhi crimeDelhi News
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi, Sundar Pichai, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Shaheen Bagh protestor Bilkis among TIME’s 100 most influential people of 2020
  • 56,46,010Confirmed
  • 90,020Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M9S

Global warming in Arctic Sea threatens, glaciers are rapidly melting