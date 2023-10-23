New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital took a nosedive on Monday morning, slipping into the 'Very Poor' category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 306, up from 302 recorded on Sunday afternoon, according to data provided by SAFAR-India.

#WATCH | Overall air quality in Delhi deteriorates to 'Very Poor' category with the latest AQI at 306,



Visuals around Nehru Park and Teen Murti Marg. pic.twitter.com/1i1yWFS9rG — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2023

Decline In Air Quality

The air quality in the National Capital had deteriorated from the 'poor' category to the 'very poor' category, with the Air Quality Index standing at 302 on Sunday afternoon, as reported by SAFAR-India. The Sunday morning recorded an AQI of 266, which was notably better than the previous day when it stood at 173.

Sanjay Chaudhary, a cyclist at India Gate, expressed his concerns, stating, "The situation is not good at all." He highlighted that pollution levels had been steadily rising in Delhi for the past 10-12 days, leading to discomfort and visibility issues. Cyclists like him are forced to carry masks and bandanas for protection, reflecting the seriousness of the situation.

#WATCH | A cyclist at Indian Gate, Sanjay Chaudhary says, "I think pollution level is rising in Delhi for the past 10-12 days. We can feel it in our eyes today. The smog is dense...I think the situation is not good at all...We, the cyclists, carry masks and bandanas with us but I… pic.twitter.com/gJz4sdBJvt — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2023

Rahul Kundra, another cyclist at India Gate, added, "Right now, we can feel the pollution a little as we cycle every day...It will increase a little...that will become visible too. At that time, we stop cycling and go for an alternative..."

#WATCH | A cyclist at Indian Gate, Rahul Kundra says, "Right now, we can feel the pollution a little as we cycle every day...It will increase a little...that becomes visible too. At that time, we stop cycling and go for an alternative..." pic.twitter.com/ZBhNKSEkHD — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2023

According to the latest data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality around Delhi University was recorded at 330 (very poor) at noon. Meanwhile, IGI Terminal T3 in New Delhi registered an AQI of 313, showing a noticeable increase from 276 in the Sunday morning hours.

India Gate also saw an AQI of 266 on Sunday morning, reflecting the overall deteriorating air quality.

Air Quality In Nearby Areas

In nearby areas, Noida recorded an AQI of 290 (poor), while Gurugram's air quality was relatively better with a reading of 152 (moderate). However, Anand Vihar in New Delhi breached the 'very poor' category with an AQI of 345, followed by ITO at 309, New Moti Bagh at 360, and Dwarkar Sector-8 at 313.

GRAP 2 Implemented In Delhi: Rai

Amid concerns over plunging air quality, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, "The cold has started increasing in Delhi and the speed of the wind has decreased, this may result in an increase in pollution... The particulate matter is staying near the ground. The second phase of GRAP has been implemented in Delhi... A meeting has been called with all the concerned departments to discuss the execution of the GRAP phase 2... The weather is not in our hands but the sources need to be controlled... GRAP 2 is mainly about cleaning, water sprinkling etc... ''

Rai further added, ''Frequency of buses and trains would be increased... A meeting has been called at 12 pm (today)... We have spoken to the environment ministers of the surrounding states and they have assured that they will take action on stubble burning... Due to Diwali, stubble and Dussehra, the next 10 to 15 days are very crucial for Delhi..."

Understanding The Air Quality Index

The Air Quality Index serves as a valuable tool for conveying air quality status to the public in an easily comprehensible manner. It categorizes air quality into six levels, including Good + Satisfactory, Moderately Polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe.

These categories are determined based on ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their associated health impacts, known as health breakpoints. According to the AQI scale, air quality ranges from "good" (0-50) to "severe" (401-450). Delhi's current 'very poor' category signals growing concerns for its residents and the urgent need for air quality improvements.