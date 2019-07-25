close

Massive traffic snarls engulf Delhi-NCR, vehicles crawl at snail's pace

Vehicle congestion reported from ITO, Punjabi Bagh, Sarai Kale Khan, Ashram, DND and many more areas.

Massive traffic snarls engulf Delhi-NCR, vehicles crawl at snail&#039;s pace
IANS Photo

New Delhi: Commuters once again faced the brunt of slow traffic across the national capital and its neighbourhood regions on Thursday, day after rains lashed the city and caused waterlogging at several places. Vehicle congestion and jams were reported from ITO, Punjabi Bagh, Sarai Kale Khan, Ashram, DND and Barapullah.

According to Delhi Traffic Police, traffic jams ensued on Sarai Kale Khan to Ashram route, from Punjabi Bagh to Club Road, from Mukarba Chowk to Azadpur and from Noida to DND expressway. Congestion was also reported from the ITO red light and Barapullah flyover.

The obstruction in traffic between Azadpur and Mukarba Chowk was caused due to a demonstration near the sabzi mandi, while the traffic chaos from Club Road towards Punjabi Bagh due to the breakdown of a truck mid-way.

The police also alerted about traffic on Road No. 13A and Agra Canal Road due to Kanwariyas movement.

Delhi experienced a wet evening on Wednesday, with traffic jams being reported from several parts. Vehicles moved at a slower than usual pace on the DND Flyway that connects Delhi to Noida while traffic snarls were reported from areas like Adchini, South Extension, Dhaula Kuan, among others.

