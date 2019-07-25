Massive traffic snarls engulf Delhi-NCR, vehicles crawl at snail's pace

New Delhi: Commuters once again faced the brunt of slow traffic across the national capital and its neighbourhood regions on Thursday, day after rains lashed the city and caused waterlogging at several places. Vehicle congestion and jams were reported from ITO, Punjabi Bagh, Sarai Kale Khan, Ashram, DND and Barapullah.

According to Delhi Traffic Police, traffic jams ensued on Sarai Kale Khan to Ashram route, from Punjabi Bagh to Club Road, from Mukarba Chowk to Azadpur and from Noida to DND expressway. Congestion was also reported from the ITO red light and Barapullah flyover.

Traffic Alert Obstruction in traffic from Azad Pur towards Mukarba Chowk due to demonstration at Azad Pur Subzi Mandi. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 25, 2019

The obstruction in traffic between Azadpur and Mukarba Chowk was caused due to a demonstration near the sabzi mandi, while the traffic chaos from Club Road towards Punjabi Bagh due to the breakdown of a truck mid-way.

Traffic Alert Obstruction in traffic from Mukarba Chowk towards Azadpur (Both Carriageway) due to heavy volume of traffic. Kindly avoid the stretch. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 25, 2019

Traffic Alert Obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Club Road towards Punjabi Bagh due to breakdown of a truck near Club Road. Kindly avoid the stretch. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 25, 2019

The police also alerted about traffic on Road No. 13A and Agra Canal Road due to Kanwariyas movement.

Traffic Alert Traffic is affected on Road No. 13A and Agra Canal Road due to heavy pedestrian movement of Kanwariyas. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 25, 2019

Delhi experienced a wet evening on Wednesday, with traffic jams being reported from several parts. Vehicles moved at a slower than usual pace on the DND Flyway that connects Delhi to Noida while traffic snarls were reported from areas like Adchini, South Extension, Dhaula Kuan, among others.