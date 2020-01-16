हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Metro

Metro service between Dwarka Sector 21-Rajiv Chowk hit after man commits suicide

The DMRC later informed that metro services have resumed.

Metro service between Dwarka Sector 21-Rajiv Chowk hit after man commits suicide

New Delhi: Metro services on a section of Delhi Metro`s Blue Line were affected this morning after a passenger committed suicide on the track at the Dwarka Mor metro station.

According to the information, a male aged around 50 years committed suicide at the Dwarka Mor Metro Station and a call in this regard was received around 10:10 am.

The incident took place at the platform no. 1 on the train going towards Noida from Dwarka. The identity of the man has not been established yet. He has been taken to the DDU Hospital.  

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) earlier on Thursday said, "Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Rajiv Chowk due to a passenger on track at Dwarka Mor. Normal service on all other lines."

However, the metro services on other routes continued unaffected. DMRC later informed that metro services have resumed.

It may be noted that the Blue Line is one of the busiest of all the lines in the Delhi Metro network, ferrying thousands of passengers to and from Delhi and neighbouring Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

(With IANS inputs)

Delhi MetroDMRCDwarka Sector 21-Rajiv Chowk route
