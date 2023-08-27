This Entrepreneur Rejected Foreign Job Offers To Make His Mark As Cybersecurity Expert

Cybersecurity is of paramount importance in today's digital age due to the increasing reliance on technology and the internet for various aspects of our personal, professional, and societal lives. Personal, financial, and sensitive business information are stored and transmitted online. Cybersecurity measures help safeguard this information from unauthorized access, ensuring privacy and preventing identity theft, financial fraud, and data breaches. Cybersecurity practices help in preventing and mitigating the impact of data breaches.

In the dynamic realm of digital security, Dhruva Sharma has made a name for himself in a very short span of time. Sharma has achieved the remarkable feat of being acknowledged not once, but thrice, for his contributions to global IT security by leading tech firms - Microsoft, Apple, and Google. Dhruva Sharma's expertise extends beyond the conventional role as a Cybersecurity Specialist and he also identifies as a security researcher. With his command over intricate elements such as Black Hat techniques and a diverse array of security tools, Dhruva Sharma has made a name as an IT security researcher and technical analyst.

Despite receiving alluring job offers from esteemed companies in Canada, the United States, UAE and Malaysia, Dhruva Sharma decided to work independently and succeeded in the industry. Shamra recently also secured a UAE residence, marking the inauguration of his new IT Security venture under the name 'SecurePing LLC.'

Sharma's numerous accolades from industry leaders underscore his passion for cybersecurity.