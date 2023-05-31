9 Years Of PM Modi: How NDA Government Went Extra Mile For Farmers Welfare

The BJP-led NDA government came to power in 2014 with Narendra Modi taking oath for the first time as the Prime Minister of the country on 26 May 2014. In 2019, Modi again became the PM, taking oath for the second time in May. The Modi administration has introduced a number of people-focused programmes throughout the last nine years.

Here's looking at some milestone reforms and decisions taken by the NDA Government that shows how the centre went an extra mile for farmer’s welfare.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme

PM-KISAN is a central sector scheme launched on 24th February, 2019 to supplement financial needs of land holding farmers. Financial benefit of Rs 6000 per year in three equal installments, every four month is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers’ families across the country through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. The scheme was initially meant for small and marginal farmers (SMFs) having landholding upto 2 hectares but scope of the scheme was extended to cover all landholding farmers with effect from 01.06.2019. So far, the government has released 13 instalments under PM Kisan Yojana. PM Modi handed out the 13th tranche of around Rs 16,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) to eligible farmers by releasing direct benefits transfer to more than 8 crore beneficiaries.

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana

The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was launched in 2016. PMFBY is an actuarial premium based scheme under which the highest premium that farmers must pay for Kharif, Rabi food and oilseed crops, and annual commercial/horticultural crops is 2%, 1.5%, and 5%, respectively. The remaining portion of the actuarial/bidded premium is split equally by the central government and state governments. The scheme's ability to facilitate quick claims settlement is one of its goals. The system criteria stipulate that claims must be settled within two months of harvest, subject to timely delivery of yield statistics and the State Government's part of the premium subsidy.

National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) Scheme

National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2016. e-NAM is completely funded by the Central Government and is implemented by Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium (SFAC), under the aegis of Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare. e-NAM platform promotes better marketing opportunities for the farmers to sell their produce through online competitive and transparent price discovery system and online payment facility. National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) is a pan-India electronic trading portal which networks the existing Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) mandis to create a unified national market for agricultural commodities.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojna (PMKMY)

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojna (PMKMY) was launched by PM Modi in 2019 provide social security net for the Small and Marginal Farmers (SMF) by way of pension. Under this scheme, provision has been made for payment of a minimum fixed pension of Rs. 3,000/- to the eligible small and marginal farmers, subject to certain exclusion clauses, on attaining the age of 60 years. The Scheme is a voluntary and contributory pension scheme, with entry age of 18 to 40 years. The eligible beneficiary can opt to become member of the Scheme by subscribing to a Pension Fund. The beneficiary is required to contribute Rs 100/ - per month at median entry age of 29 years. The Central Government also contributes to the Pension Fund in equal amount, managed by the Life Insurance Corporation, which is also responsible for pension pay out.

Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana

Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) is an umbrella scheme, consisting of two major components -- Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP), and Har Khet Ko Pani (HKKP).