New Delhi: The Maharashtra Government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde slashed VAT on fuel prices by upto Rs 5 per litre. The VAT on petrol was reduced by Rs 5 per litre while that on diesel has been reduced by Rs 3 per litre.

Shinde had a couple of days announced in the State Assembly, regarding the likelyhood of reducing VAT on fuel prices. While replying to a debate after he won the floor test, Shinde had said that the decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken in the state cabinet.