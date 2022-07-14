NewsBusinessEconomy
BREAKING: Diesel, petrol prices reduced by upto Rs 5, HUGE relief for people from skyrocketing fuel prices in Maharashtra

Shinde had a couple of days announced in the State Assembly, regarding the likelyhood of reducing VAT on fuel prices. While replying to a debate after he won the floor test, Shinde had said that the decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken in the state cabinet.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 01:44 PM IST

New Delhi: The Maharashtra Government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde slashed VAT on fuel prices by upto Rs 5 per litre. The VAT on petrol was reduced by Rs 5 per litre while that on diesel has been reduced by Rs 3 per litre.

