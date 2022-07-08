New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has been quoted as saying that Petrol will be banned in the country in the next 5 years.

Media reports quoting Gadkari said that bio-ethanol being made in Maharashtra's Vidarbha district is being used in vehicles. Green hydrogen can be made from deep well water and can be sold for Rs 70 per kg. The Union Minister purportedly added that the country will run out of petrol in the next five years owing to which the fossil fuel will be banned in the country.

Gadkari also highlighted the need for farmers to become energy providers and not just food providers. He said that no farmer can change his future just by planting wheat, rice, maize.

Gadkari was conferred honorary degree of Doctor of Science (DSc) by Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidhyapeeth in Maharashtra's Akola on Thursday, during which he is said to have made the above remarks.

Governor and Chancellor of public universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari awarded the degree to the Union minister for road transport and highways at the 36th convocation ceremony of the university. Former Vice Chancellor Dr Motilal Madan, VC Dr Vilas Bhale, registrar, deans of faculty, professors, teachers and graduating students were present on the occasion.