NewsBusinessEconomy
NITIN GADKARI

Nitin Gadkari's big claim on petrol ban! Says Petrol will be banned in India in the next 5 years

The Union Minister purportedly added that the country will run out of petrol in the next five years owing to which the fossil fuel will be banned in the country. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 02:21 PM IST

Trending Photos

Nitin Gadkari's big claim on petrol ban! Says Petrol will be banned in India in the next 5 years

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has been quoted as saying that Petrol will be banned in the country in the next 5 years.

Media reports quoting Gadkari said that bio-ethanol being made in Maharashtra's Vidarbha district is being used in vehicles. Green hydrogen can be made from deep well water and can be sold for Rs 70 per kg. The Union Minister purportedly added that the country will run out of petrol in the next five years owing to which the fossil fuel will be banned in the country.

Gadkari also highlighted the need for farmers to become energy providers and not just food providers. He said that no farmer can change his future just by planting wheat, rice, maize.

Gadkari was conferred honorary degree of Doctor of Science (DSc) by Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidhyapeeth in Maharashtra's Akola on Thursday, during which he is said to have made the above remarks.

Governor and Chancellor of public universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari awarded the degree to the Union minister for road transport and highways at the 36th convocation ceremony of the university. Former Vice Chancellor Dr Motilal Madan, VC Dr Vilas Bhale, registrar, deans of faculty, professors, teachers and graduating students were present on the occasion.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Yeh Dil Maange More..' Day to remember Captain Vikram Batra
DNA Video
DNA: Why insult Hindu gods in the name of freedom of expression?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What the full timeline of the Nupur Sharma controversy says?
DNA Video
DNA: How much do you know about PFI?
DNA Video
DNA: VIVO -- Chinese company caught in tax evasion, ED takes big action
DNA Video
DNA: What facilities government has provided in lieu of taxes?
DNA Video
DNA: Are you satisfied with roads full of potholes?