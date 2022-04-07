हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Goods and Services Tax

GST rates on footwears must be 5%, 12% which was applicable till 2021: CAIT

Besides, the two bodies also urged Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to make BIS standards applicable only on footwear costing above Rs 1,000.

GST rates on footwears must be 5%, 12% which was applicable till 2021: CAIT

New Delhi: The traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and Indian Footwear Association (IFA) on Thursday urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to keep Goods and Services Tax (GST) tax rate on footwears below Rs 1,000 at 5 per cent and 12 per cent for beyond as it was applicable till December 31, 2021.

Besides, the two bodies also urged Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to make BIS standards applicable only on footwear costing above Rs 1,000.

"The CAIT and IAF argued that nearly 85 per cent of the population of the country consume footwear costing less than Rs 1000 and therefore any increase in GST tax rate will directly fall on consumers and since 90 per cent production of footwear is done largely by small and poor people or cobblers in home made industry or cottage industry and maximum usage is by low and medium income group, hence it is impossible to apply BIS standards on larger part of the footwear manufacturing in India," a statement said.

India is the second largest footwear manufacturer in the world with 9 per cent of the annual global production, CAIT claimed.

India has more than 10,000 footwear manufacturing units and about 1.5 lakh traders with 30 lakh people associated with the sector.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Goods and Services TaxGST
Next
Story

Nirmala Sitharaman praises free foodgrain scheme

Must Watch

PT7M30S

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis:People on the streets in Sri Lanka, the government in fun!