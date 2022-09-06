India on course to become $30 trillion economy in 30 years, says Piyush Goyal

San Francisco: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal visited the Gadar Memorial in San Francisco on Monday. Praising the economic reforms undertaken by the Government in India, Piyush Goyal said in San Francisco to media that India is on course to become $30 trillion economy in 30 years. Game-changing economic reforms have renewed enthusiasm to expand the frontiers to economic activity.

Speaking at a luncheon interaction with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) where he launched six new chapters in Arizona, Austin, Los Angeles, Michigan, North Carolina and Ohio, he said, "Today with the kind of structural reforms that happened in India, the island of stability that India offers, amidst the global disturbances, India is holding strong, growth is continuing to be amongst the highest in the large economies, inflation relatively being less than other parts of the world, particularly the developed countries.

He tweeted a video addressing to media in San Francisco on his official twitter handle and wrote, "Strengthening India-US ties. Investment & economic partnership will be in focus as India works towards its goal of being a developed nation in the next 25 years."

He added that India has become one of the world’s most attractive investment destinations. And the world leaders and developed countries are making efforts to expand their engagement with India for more bilateral agreements to expand trade with India.

He tweeted, “I stand at the Gadar Memorial today, with a deep sense of gratitude to our forefathers who sacrificed ‘all’ for our beloved motherland. I pledge to serve India in the ‘Amrit Kaal’, to become a developed & prosperous nation.”

Gadar memorial was made to commemorate Gadar party members. They were Indians during the British Raj who settled in San Francisco and planned to rebell against Britishers. Earlier, he visited Mahatma Gandhi memorial in San Francisco and paid its tribute the Father of India. He also interacted with the Indian community settled in San Francisco.

