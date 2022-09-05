New Delhi: It's that time of year once more. Techtember has arrived, which means new iPhones will be unveiled at Apple's big event on September 7 in Cupertino. However, there are bound to be a few surprises this time around, which may elicit a mixed bag of reactions from Apple fans.

According to top analysts and Apple watchers, four new iPhones are on the way: the iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. However, we may see a brand new iPhone this year—a standard non-Pro model with a larger 6.7-inch screen.

So, if you prefer a device the size of the Pro Max but don't want to pay the extra money, a standard version with a larger screen may be released very soon.

However, there is some bad news for all iPhone mini fans. According to reports, Apple may discontinue the smaller iPhones entirely, making the iPhone 13 mini the last such device with a 4.7-inch screen.

This year's event invitation included the tagline "far out," which could be Apple's way of hinting at a new astrophotography feature on the iPhone.

Fans of the iPhone will also be hoping for a better camera sensor and a more appealing design. However, if rumors are to be believed, Apple may finally abandon the notch in favour of a more minimalist design. We can only hope that Apple follows the lead of Android flagships in this regard.

New Apple Watches are on the way, but there's a twist. While a new Series 8 and SE model are expected, Apple may also release a third "Pro" model. The new watch, designed for a more durable use case, is expected to have a larger screen. A body temperature sensor and improved sleep monitoring capabilities could be added to the lineup.

Yes, there's always something more than expected that happens at Apple events, and that could be the elusive AirPods Pro 2. After three years, Apple may finally upgrade its flagship TWS earbuds.

So, if you're in the market for a new Apple device, hold your breath and make an informed purchase decision only after September 7.