Indian Railways eyes pollution-free modernization: Check major steps taken towards it

Indian Railways is eyeing to become the largest eco-friendly railway network and it aims to become a “net-zero carbon emitter” before 2030. Working towards it since 2014, Indian Railways has adopted several measures to reduce pollution levels which have surged 10 times.



Apart from this, the national transporter has planned to electrify the balanced Broad Gauge (BG) routes across the Indian Railways network by December 2023 to achieve 100 percent electrification of BG routes.



Indian Railways have taken several steps towards pollution-free modernisation:



Indian Railways has come up with Head-On-Generation systems, Bio-Toilets and LED lights, automatic coach washing plants, water conservation and solar powered stations for environmental protection.

Dedicated Freight Corridors (Eastern DFC and Western DFC) are made as a low carbon green transportation network.

In July 2016, Indian Railways signed an MoU with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for the facilitation of Green initiatives on the Indian Railways network. Until now, 39 Workshops, eight Loco Sheds, seven Production Units and one Stores depot have been ‘GreenCo’ certified.

Also, Green Certification has been given to 19 stations including three Platinum, six Gold and six Silver ratings.

According to the Railway Ministry, the national transporter has come up with Climate Change features in its own risk assessments as well as disaster management protocols.

Live TV

#mute