Patna Woman e-Rickshaw Driver Also Doubles Up As Door-To-Door Garbage Collector, Wins Praises From Govt And People

New Delhi: The Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs has shared the inspiring story of Patna's Sanju Devi, describing her as the beacon of change.

In the bustling city of Patna, where the streets often bear witness to the challenges of waste management, Sanju Devi has emerged as a beacon of change. A resident of Bihar, Sanju’s journey began with a simple yet profound desire to contribute to her community’s cleanliness. Faced with the daily realities of open dumping and public littering, she recognized that change starts with individuals taking action. But Sanju’s story is not just about sanitation; it’s also about defying societal norms and reshaping gender roles in a predominantly male-oriented environment, shared the Ministry.

She was initially skeptical about the prospect of driving an e-rickshaw, and was confronted by both her own fears and the disapproval of those around her.

The idea of a woman behind the wheel was foreign in her community, but she decided to take that first step. With the support of the Patna Municipal Corporation, Sanju underwent training, empowering herself with the skills needed to navigate both the vehicle and the streets. As she mastered driving, she simultaneously took on the responsibility of door-to-door garbage collection, significantly contributing to the city’s waste management efforts.

Sanju’s commitment to the sanitation drive not only improved her own life but also sparked a movement among other women in her community. Witnessing her determination and newfound independence, many were inspired to join her. Together, they began to challenge gender stereotypes and redefine their roles in society. The good salaries provided by the Corporation offered these women financial stability, enabling them to support their families and achieve a sense of security and empowerment that had previously seemed out of reach, the Ministry shared.

"Sanju’s transformative journey is not an isolated success story; it embodies the very spirit of the Swachh Bharat Mission, which aims to create a garbage-free nation by tackling issues like open waste dumping, public littering, and inadequate waste management infrastructure. Her grassroots initiative exemplifies how individual actions can contribute to broader national goals," Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs wrote.