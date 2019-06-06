close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RBI

RBI's first monetary policy after Modi 2.0 takes charge, likely to go for 35 bps rate cut

It can be noted that since Governor Shaktikanta Das has assumed office, the central bank has cut its key rates by a cumulative 0.50 percent as inflation ebbed.

RBI&#039;s first monetary policy after Modi 2.0 takes charge, likely to go for 35 bps rate cut

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India is all set to announce its second bi-monthly monetary policy while this will be its first monetary policy after Modi 2.0 took charge last week with analysts believing that the Central Bank will go for an unconventional 0.35 percent cut in its key lending rate.

The RBI under its new Governor Shaktikanta Das has cut its key rates by a cumulative 0.50 percent since he took charge. The central bank has slashed the short-term lending rate (repo rate) by 25 basis points (0.25 percentage points) each in its last two policy reviews.

News agency PTI, quoting several analysts and firms said that the central bank may go for a 0.35 percent cut in its policy interest rates.

Earlier this week, the Monetary Policy Committee headed by Das Monday started deliberations on its bi-monthly policy review.

"The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet during June 3, 4 and 6, 2019 for the second bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for 2019-20. The resolution of the MPC will be placed on the website at 11.45 AM on June 6, 2019," the RBI had said in its release.

India's GDP growth slowed to a five-year low of 5.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018-19 mainly due to poor performance of agriculture and manufacturing sectors, making some analysts believe that RBI needs to go in for a larger rate cut to reverse the current slowdown in the economy.

With PTI Inputs

Tags:
RBIRBI monetary policyNarendra ModiRepo rateRBI interest rate
Next
Story

Govt may announce infusion of Rs 4,000 cr in PSU non-life firms in Budget

Must Watch

PT4M49S

Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya with 18 Sena MPs on June 15th