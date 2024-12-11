Advertisement
SANJAY MALHOTRA

Sanjay Malhotra Takes Charge As New RBI Governor

Sanjay Malhotra begins his three-year term as RBI Governor.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2024, 02:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sanjay Malhotra Takes Charge As New RBI Governor Image Credit: @RBI/X

Sanjay Malhotra has officially assumed office as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), succeeding Shaktikanta Das whose tenure ended on December 10. Maholtra took charge on Wednesday and is all set to make his first public address to the media at 3 pm. This marks the beginning of his leadership at the central bank.

Sanjay Malhotra’s appointment as RBI Governor has raised eyebrows as he is the first since Duvvuri Subbarao to move directly from the Finance Ministry to the central bank—a transition that has caught many in government circles by surprise.

Sanjay Malhotra begins his three-year term as RBI Governor. He became the second consecutive career civil servant to head the central bank. Before this, he held the position of Revenue Secretary.

Malhotra , the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India is an accomplished IAS officer from the 1990 Rajasthan cadre. He holds a Computer Science Engineering degree from IIT Kanpur and a Master’s in Public Policy from Princeton University, USA.

