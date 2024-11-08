Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2817609https://zeenews.india.com/economy/sensex-nifty-fall-for-2nd-day-amid-foreign-fund-exodus-muted-corporate-earnings-2817609.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
BSE

Sensex, Nifty Fall For 2nd Day Amid Foreign Fund Exodus, Muted Corporate Earnings

Benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 55.47 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 79,486.32. During the day, it tanked 424.42 points or 0.53 per cent to 79,117.37.

|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2024, 04:30 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sensex, Nifty Fall For 2nd Day Amid Foreign Fund Exodus, Muted Corporate Earnings

Mumbai: Stock markets closed lower for the second straight day on Friday amid relentless foreign fund outflows and losses in blue-chip stocks Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India.

Benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 55.47 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 79,486.32. During the day, it tanked 424.42 points or 0.53 per cent to 79,117.37.

The NSE Nifty dipped 51.15 points or 0.21 per cent to 24,148.20.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank were the biggest laggards.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Nestle and Hindustan Unilever were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,888.77 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

"Consolidation continued in the market as investors stayed cautious due to disappointment in earnings and the flight of FIIs. The US FED continued its rate-cutting cycle to stimulate the economy," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower while Tokyo ended in the positive territory. European markets were trading lower. Wall Street ended mostly higher on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.28 per cent to USD 74.66 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark tanked 836.34 points or 1.04 per cent to settle at 79,541.79 on Thursday. The Nifty dropped 284.70 points or 1.16 per cent to finish at 24,199.35.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bhagwa-e-Hind?
DNA Video
DNA: Trump-Modi Friendship: Pakistan’s Worries Grow
DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Upholds Validity of UP Madrasa Act
DNA Video
DNA: US Presidential Elections and its Global Implications
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Winning Formula for Upcoming Elections!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK