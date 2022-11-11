Startups are not just companies, they are passion to innovate, solve India's challenges: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on startups as he said that the world today recognises India for its startups. Addressing people in Bengaluru, PM Modi said that startups are not just companies but they are spirits or passion for doing something new. He said that a startup is not only an organisation, it is the faith and ambition to achieve greater heights in the progress of a nation. "Startups are not just a company, startups are passion, a passion to innovate, a passion to think out of the box, startups are a belief, a solution to every challenge that the country is facing today," said PM Modi. The prime minister said that Bengaluru plays a crucial role in strengthening India's image as a startup hub.

Hailing the contribution of Karnataka to the country's development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Bengaluru city represents the country's start-up spirit which has placed India in a separate league. "Bengaluru represents the 'Start-up' spirit. Across the world, India is known for its start-ups. Karnataka is also getting benefitted from the investment happening in the country," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said today is the big day for Karnataka as it gets Vande Bharat Express, Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra train and a world-class airport terminal.

PM Modi said that the Vande Bharat Express is a symbol that India has now left the days of stagnation behind. "India is modernizing and beautifying its railway stations. Our aim is to make more modern railway stations, and develop the infrastructure for better connectivity. The increase in the number of airports also increases the potential of the youth of the country. It gives rise to employment opportunities," he said.

PM Modi unveiled the "Statue of Prosperity", the 108-feet bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. The state is being built to commemorate the contribution of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of the city, towards the growth of Bengaluru.