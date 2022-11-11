India-US EFP: Partnership in tech sector critical to Indo-US economic relationship, says US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen today met in New Delhi ahead of the 9th meeting of the India-US Economic Financial Partnership. Yellen is on a day-long visit to India. "Union Finance Minister Smt N Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Dr. Janet Yellen meet ahead of the 9th meeting of India-US Economic Financial Partnership #EFP, in New Delhi, today," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

The Ministry said that during the 9th India-US EFP meeting, both sides will discuss issues of mutual interest including Climate Finance, multilateral issues, India-US cooperation at G20 under India's Presidency, taxation, supply chain resilience, Global Economy and macroeconomic outlook.

"On the sidelines of the 9th India-US EFP meeting, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman and Dr. Janet Yellen will also participate in a Roundtable interaction on India-US Business & Economic Opportunities with top Business Leaders & eminent economists," said the ministry.

Yellen said in a tweet that the US relationship with India is strong and continues to deepen through trade, critical economic ties, and shared values.

"A cornerstone of the U.S.-India economic relationship is the investments being made by our companies in each other’s countries. I spoke at the Microsoft India Development Center today about how we can deepen those ties, including through friend-shoring," informed Yellen in another tweet.

She said that partnership in the technology sector is critical to the US economic relationship with India. "We are committed to growing our productive capacity together to increase economic and national security, and support innovation at places like Microsoft India where I toured today," she said.