Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2807631https://zeenews.india.com/economy/stock-markets-close-lower-for-2nd-day-amid-foreign-fund-outflows-2807631.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
BSE

Stock Markets Close Lower For 2nd Day Amid Foreign Fund Outflows

Falling for the second day, the BSE Sensex declined by 318.76 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 81,501.36. During the day, it slumped 461.86 points or 0.56 per cent to 81,358.26.

|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 04:29 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Stock Markets Close Lower For 2nd Day Amid Foreign Fund Outflows

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex declined by 318 points on Wednesday due to selling in IT and auto shares amid unabated foreign fund outflows and weak trends in global markets.

Falling for the second day, the BSE Sensex declined by 318.76 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 81,501.36. During the day, it slumped 461.86 points or 0.56 per cent to 81,358.26.

The NSE Nifty declined by 86.05 points or 0.34 per cent to close at 24,971.30.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, ITC and Titan were the major laggards.

HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints and State Bank of India were the gainers.

"The market traded range bound with a negative bias due to the fear of a downgrade in FY25 earnings, which could impact the sustainability of premium valuation," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,748.71 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled lower, while Shanghai ended in the positive territory.

European markets were trading in the negative territory. The US markets ended lower on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.08 per cent to USD 74.32 a barrel.

On Tuesday, the BSE benchmark Sensex declined 152.93 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 81,820.12. The Nifty settled lower by 70.60 points or 0.28 per cent to 25,057.35.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India Responds Strongly to Justin Trudeau’s Accusations in Nijjar Murder Case
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi’s Involvement in Baba Siddique’s Murder: A Growing Threat?
DNA Video
DNA: Lala Hardayal: A Forgotten Freedom Fighter
DNA Video
DNA: Bahraich Riots- Is India Becoming Like Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Medicines Worth Lakhs Seized in Kanpur
DNA Video
DNA: What is Om Certificate? A new controversy has erupted
DNA Video
DNA: Zakir Naik Sparks Controversy in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Under Lockdown! No Pandemic, Just Government Incompetence
DNA Video
DNA: Congress Weakened in indi Alliance After Haryana Defeat
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah to Become J&K CM, Independent MLAs Join NC
NEWS ON ONE CLICK