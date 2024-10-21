Why Did PM Modi Say India Has Advantage Of Double AI Power?

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI) India has double advantage.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2024 in New Delhi, Modi said, India has another advantage, which is very important to make this century India's century.

"You all know that this is the era of AI. The present and future of the world is linked to AI. But India has the advantage of double AI power. Now a question must be in your mind that the world has only one AI, how did Modi get double AI. In the eyes of the world there is only one AI and that is Artificial Intelligence, but we have that, the other AI is Aspirational India. When the power of Aspirational India and Artificial Intelligence is combined, then it is natural for the pace of development to be faster," he added.

The PM added that AI is not just a technology, but it is a new door of opportunities for the youth of India.

"This year, India has started the India AI Mission. Be it healthcare… education… start-ups… India is increasing the use of AI in every sector. We are also engaged in providing better AI solutions to the world. India has also taken many initiatives at the Quad level. India is equally serious about the second AI… i.e. Aspirational India. India's middle class… common people of India… their ease of living… their quality of life… small entrepreneurs of India… MSME's… youth of India… women of India… keeping in mind the aspirations of all of us, we are making policies… taking decisions," he said.

An example of Aspirational India, the PM said is the country's work on connectivity.

"We have focused a lot on fast physical connectivity and inclusive connectivity. This is very important for a society that aspires for development. This is even more important for India. Such a large country, with such a diverse geography, it was necessary to connect it quickly to truly realise the potential of India. That is why we also focused on air travel," PM Modi added.