AFCAT 1 Result 2024 Declared At afcat.cdac.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AFCAT 1 Result 2024: Candidates who appeared for the Air Force Common Admission Test can download the results via the Candidate login on the official website: afcat.cdac.in, scroll down for more details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 07:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
AFCAT 1 Result 2024: The Indian Air Force released the AFCAT 01/2024 results today, March 8, 2024. Candidates who took the Air Force Common Admission Test can get their results using an individual login on the official website, afcat.cdac.in. The exam was conducted on February 16, 17, and 18, 2024. The recruiting effort intends to fill 317 positions throughout the Flying, Ground Duty (Technical), and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) branches.

The AFCAT 01/2024 exam was worth 300 points and consisted of 100 objective questions in English. The exam was held in two two-hour shifts, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

AFCAT 1 Result 2024: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

2. On the webpage, click the link "AFCAT 01/2024 result has been declared and is available for viewing through individual login."

3. Enter the registration number and other information.

4. The results will be presented on the screen.

5. Download and print out. 

AFCAT 1 Result 2024; direct link here

Three marks will be granted for each correct response, and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. To be considered for IAF positions, candidates must get the minimum qualifying marks in both the written examination and the AFSB test, as determined by the IAF.

The Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) will invite those who passed the AFCAT online test to an interview at one of the centres. The centres are at Dehradun, Mysuru, Gandhinagar, Varanasi, and Guwahati.

