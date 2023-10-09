AIBE 18 Exam 2023 Registration Ends Today At allindiabarexamination.com- Direct Link To Apply Here

AIBE 18 Exam 2023: The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 18 Exam 2023 will be administered by the Bar Council of India, BCI. The deadline for applying for the AIBE VIII Exam is today, October 9, 2023, according to the timetable. Candidates who are eligible and interested may apply online at allindiabarexamination.com.According to the schedule, the deadline to apply was September 30, 2023, however the BCI later extended it. Those who have yet to apply must do so as quickly as possible, preferably by this evening.

AIBE 18 Exam 2023: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website – allindiabarexamination.com.

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Registration Link AIBE XVIII"

3. Register yourselves first and then login

4. Fill in the details and then pay the required fee

5. Submit and download the form

6. Keep a printout of the same for future use

The exam will be administered by the Bar Council of India on 29 October 2023. Candidates who have registered for the exam will shortly receive their admission cards, which they must download and bring with them to the exam location. The admit card will be made available on October 20, 2023.