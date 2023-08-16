AIBE 18 Registration 2023 Begins At allindiabarexamination.com- Direct Link To Apply Here

AIBE 18 Registration 2023: The Bar Council of India, BCI, has begun the registration procedure for AIBE 18 2023 on August 16, 2023. Candidates can apply for the All India Bar Examination via allindiabarexamination.com, the AIBE's official website. The deadline to apply online is September 30, 2023.On October 10, 2023, the rectification window will close. The admit card will be available on October 20, 2023, with the All India Bar Examination taking place on October 29, 2023.

AIBE 18 Registration 2023: Steps to register here

Visit the official site of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on AIBE XVIII 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Login to the account with the credentials.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, upload the necessary documents and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

BCI has also improved the AIBE pass percentage for general category students from 40% to 45%, and from 35% to 40% for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) applicants.