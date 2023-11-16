AIBE 18 Registration 2023 Ends Today At allindiabarexamination.com- ChecK Steps To Apply Here

The registration process for AIBE 18 will conclude on November 16, 2023, as announced by the Bar Council of India (BCI). Those interested in applying for the All India Bar Exam can submit their applications via the official AIBE website.

According to the updated timetable, the deadline for online payment is set until November 17, 2023. Corrections to the registration form can be made until November 19, 2023. Admit cards for AIBE 18 will be accessible on the website from December 1 to December 5, 2023. The written examination is scheduled for December 10, 2023.

AIBE 18 Registration 2023: How to apply

1. Go to the official AIBE website at allindiabarexamination.com.

2. Navigate to the homepage and select the AIBE XVIII 2023 link.

3. Complete the registration process and click on the submit button.

4. Log in to the account using the provided credentials.

5. Fill out the application form and complete the payment of the application fees.

According to the official notification, the minimum passing percentage is set at 45 % for General/OBC candidates and 40% for SC/ST and disabled candidates. For additional details, candidates can refer to the official BCI website.