AIBE 19 Exam 2024 Registration Begins At allindiabarexamination.com- Check Steps To Register Here

AIBE 19 Exam 2024: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the schedule for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XIX. Registration for the exam is now open, and the exam is scheduled for November 24, 2024. Interested candidates can check eligibility criteria, important dates, application fees, registration steps, and other details on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. The deadline to submit the application form is October 25, 2024.

BCI will issue the AIBE 19 admit card on November 19, 2024. Law graduates who wish to practice in Indian courts must pass this examination. Candidates from the academic year 2009-2010 onwards are required to take the exam after enrolling as advocates under Section 24 of the Advocates Act, 1961.

According to the official website, the AIBE is designed to assess a candidate's basic legal knowledge and analytical skills, setting a minimum benchmark for legal practice. Successful candidates receive a Certificate of Practice from the Bar Council of India. The exam will be conducted in a single shift, lasting 3.5 hours, and will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

AIBE 10 Exam 2024: Steps to register here

Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Registration link AIBE-XIX’.

On the redirected page, complete the registration and proceed to fill out the application form. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Review all the details in the form and submit it.

Print a copy for future reference.

For AIBE 18, the results were announced on March 23, 2024, with seven questions withdrawn, making the total marks based on 93 instead of 100. The passing marks for General and OBC categories were set at 45% (42 marks), and for SC, ST, and disabled candidates, at 40% (37 marks). The registration fee for General and OBC category candidates is Rs 3,560, while SC and ST candidates will pay Rs 2,560.