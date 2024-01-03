AP LAWCET 2023: Phase 2 Allotment Result Released At lawcet-sche.aptonline.in- Check Direct Link Here

AP LAWCET 2023: The APSCHE has released the AP LAWCET phase 2 seat allotment result on the official website, lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. Students allocated seats through the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET 2023) phase 2 are required to report to the assigned colleges from January 3 to 5. AP LAWCET 2023 is conducted for admissions to 105 law colleges in the state. Students securing allotments must bring their AP LAWCET admit card, rank card, Class 10 and 12 marksheets, residence certificate, Aadhar card, income certificate, Physically Handicapped (PH)/Nationals Cadet Corps (NCC)/Children of Armed Personnel (CAP) certificates, transfer certificate, and EWS certificate for the verification process at the college.

AP LAWCET 2023: Steps to download here

Go to the official website, lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Provide the login ID, roll number, password, and date of birth in the designated fields.

Enter the displayed security code.

If a seat is assigned, the seat allotment letter can be downloaded.

Open the seat allotment letter in PDF format.

Download and print a copy of the seat allotment letter for reference.

Candidates in AP LAWCET 2023 phase 2 have been assigned seats and programmes based on the preferences they stated throughout the web options entry process.