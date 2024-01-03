trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2705654
AP LAWCET 2023

AP LAWCET 2023: Phase 2 Allotment Result Released At lawcet-sche.aptonline.in- Check Direct Link Here

AP LAWCET 2023: Students who have been assigned seats in the AP LAWCET phase 2 must present their documents to the universities from January 3 to 5, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 12:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
AP LAWCET 2023: The APSCHE has released the AP LAWCET phase 2 seat allotment result on the official website, lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. Students allocated seats through the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET 2023) phase 2 are required to report to the assigned colleges from January 3 to 5. AP LAWCET 2023 is conducted for admissions to 105 law colleges in the state. Students securing allotments must bring their AP LAWCET admit card, rank card, Class 10 and 12 marksheets, residence certificate, Aadhar card, income certificate, Physically Handicapped (PH)/Nationals Cadet Corps (NCC)/Children of Armed Personnel (CAP) certificates, transfer certificate, and EWS certificate for the verification process at the college.

AP LAWCET 2023: Steps to download here

  • Go to the official website, lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • Provide the login ID, roll number, password, and date of birth in the designated fields.
  • Enter the displayed security code.
  • If a seat is assigned, the seat allotment letter can be downloaded.
  • Open the seat allotment letter in PDF format.
  • Download and print a copy of the seat allotment letter for reference.

AP LAWCET 2023; direct link to download result here

Candidates in AP LAWCET 2023 phase 2 have been assigned seats and programmes based on the preferences they stated throughout the web options entry process.

