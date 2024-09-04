AP PGECET 2024 Counselling Registration Begins Today At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

AP PGECET 2024: The Andhra University State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has begins the AP PGECET 2024 counselling registration from September 4, 2024, for those who qualified in the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test. Candidates can register for AP PGECET 2024 counselling by visiting the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, with the registration deadline set for September 6th. To complete the registration, candidates must log in with their AP PGECET 2024 hall ticket number, rank, and date of birth.

A non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 is required for OC and BC categories, while SC and ST candidates need to pay Rs 500. Online certificate verification will be conducted from September 5 to 7, 2024. The council previously conducted counselling for GATE and GPAT scores from August 19 to September 3. Seats not filled by GATE candidates will be available for AP PGECET 2024 candidates.

AP PGECET 2024: Steps to register here

Go to the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, find and select the AP PGECET counselling fee payment link.

Enter your AP PGECET 2024 hall ticket number and rank.

Click on the "pay fee online" button and choose your preferred payment method (credit card, debit card, or net banking).

Once the payment is successful, fill out the necessary details and submit the form.

