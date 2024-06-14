AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2024 Released on appolycet.nic.in- Check Steps To Downlaod Here

AP POLYCET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Department of Technical Education (APDTE) has issued the seat allocation results for the AP Polytechnic Common Entrance Test. To download the seat allocation result, candidates who appeared for AP POLYCET counselling process should visit appolycet.nic.in. They will need to use their login information, which includes their registration number and date of birth as mentioned on their admit card, to verify the same.

Candidates who have been assigned seats must confirm their admission by self-reporting to the individual colleges. The self-reporting procedure is slated to take place in 2024 between June 14 and June 19. It should be noted that candidates will lose the seat that has been assigned to them if they do not confirm their admission by the deadline.

The state of Andhra Pradesh held the AP POLYCET on April 27, 2024, for admission in various government, assisted, private, and II shift polytechnics. On April 30, the AP POLYCET tentative answer key was released, and objections were accepted by May 4, 2024.

AP POLYCET 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website appolycet.nic.in

2. Locate and click the seat allotment result link on the homepage.

3. Enter your ICR Form Number, password, Hall Ticket number, and date of birth (as shown on the ticket) in the following step.

4. The AP POLYCET seat assignment letter will appear after logging in.

5. Download the file and take print out for future reference.

The 120 questions on the AP POLYCET paper included four options, each of which could only have one right answer. There were 30 in chemistry, 40 in physics, and fifty in maths. Every question was worth one mark, and incorrect answers did not result in a deduction of points.